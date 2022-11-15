Your Personnel File: Episode 17 - The NCO Evaluation Board Process

Want to know how to prepare for your next NCO Evaluation Board? Ever wonder what happens once board members recess or how HRC uses the Order of Merit List (OML)? Take charge of your career and listen to TAG Talks Episode 2. Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, Sgt. Maj. Ramell Boyd (Acting TAG Sergeant Major) and Master Sgt. David Little (Chief, DA Secretariat) explain the NCO Evaluation Board Process and dispel some common myths along the way.
