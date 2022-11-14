Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Episode 3

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2022

    Audio by Maj. Charles Emmons 

    Georgia National Guard

    In this second part of a two-part series on Operational Tempo, this episode of Georgia Guard "Fencepost" welcomes Brigadier General Dwayne Wilson and Major General Thomas Grabowski, commanders of the Georgia Army and Air National Guard components. They discuss the importance of planning, future expectations, and operational goals as they relate to developing a work-life balance in the Georgia National Guard

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    This work, Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Episode 3, by MAJ Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Podcast
    Air Guard
    Army
    Operational Tempo

