In this second part of a two-part series on Operational Tempo, this episode of Georgia Guard "Fencepost" welcomes Brigadier General Dwayne Wilson and Major General Thomas Grabowski, commanders of the Georgia Army and Air National Guard components. They discuss the importance of planning, future expectations, and operational goals as they relate to developing a work-life balance in the Georgia National Guard
This work, Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Episode 3, by MAJ Charles Emmons
