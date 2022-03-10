Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indo-Pacific Command Senior Enlisted Leader interview

    Indo-Pacific Command Senior Enlisted Leader interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.03.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Interview with Fleet Master Chief Petty Officer David Isom, the Indo-Pacific Command's Senior Enlisted Leader, about his time in the Navy, his greatest challenges and lessons and advice for all those under the INDOPACOM.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 11.14.2022 21:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71188
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109323495.mp3
    Length: 00:12:51
    Year 2022
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indo-Pacific Command Senior Enlisted Leader interview, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    radio

    AFN

    leadership

    Senior Enlisted Leader

    INDOPACOM

    TAGS

    Radio
    leadership
    Navy
    Senior Enlisted Leader
    AFN Tokyo
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT