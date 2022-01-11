WYMD Now Podcast: Veterans Day Edition - Part 2

In part two of our Veterans Day edition podcast as we travel across Wyoming. Our next stop is Worland, Wyoming, and we meet with Veterans at American Legion Post 44.



This podcast was created from the content we recorded earlier this year. The public affairs office had the opportunity to travel across the state of Wyoming with Governor Mark Gordon, Major General Greg Porter, and the Wyoming National Guard leadership for the annual Veterans Welcome home day. During this event, Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall captured interviews and photographs with Wyoming Veterans', providing a snapshot of their service and honoring them.