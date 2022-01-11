Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WYMD Now Podcast: Veterans Day Edition - Part 2

    WYMD Now Podcast: Veterans Day Edition - Part 2

    WY, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2022

    Audio by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    In part two of our Veterans Day edition podcast as we travel across Wyoming. Our next stop is Worland, Wyoming, and we meet with Veterans at American Legion Post 44.

    This podcast was created from the content we recorded earlier this year. The public affairs office had the opportunity to travel across the state of Wyoming with Governor Mark Gordon, Major General Greg Porter, and the Wyoming National Guard leadership for the annual Veterans Welcome home day. During this event, Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall captured interviews and photographs with Wyoming Veterans', providing a snapshot of their service and honoring them.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2022
    Date Posted: 11.14.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WYMD Now Podcast: Veterans Day Edition - Part 2, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    veterans day

