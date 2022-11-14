In Episode 2, we speak with Cdr. David Kim, CFAY's command chaplain about mental health issues in the military and the resources available to those who may be suffering through them.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2022 19:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71169
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109321659.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:04
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 2, by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT