Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 129 Veterans Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71163" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In honor of Veterans Day, this episode brings you excerpts from interviews with two 1st Infantry Division Soldiers who served during World War II. To hear more stories about those who have served before us, visit the Library of Congress Veterans History Project.