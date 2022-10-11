Equipping the Corps - S2 E3 Fuel and Water with Maj. Craig Warner

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71162" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Have you ever wondered how Marines who might be operating out in the middle of nowhere have access to fuel and clean drinking water? These two resources are critical to sustaining our Marines in any environment. From fueling our bodies to powering our vehicles, clean water and fuel are vital to the survivability of our forces.



Current and future operating environments require resilient and stable water production capabilities and versatile fuel systems with a minimal logistical burden. Marine Corps System Command's Fuel and Water Team is tasked with equipping the Fleet Marine Force with fuel and water systems to enable battlefield responsiveness, lethality and sustainability. They provide full lifecycle support for the Corps' fuel and water systems.



On today's episode, Tripp sits down with the man who ensures Marines have access to clean water and fuel in any clime or place. Maj. Craig Warner is the Team Lead for Fuel and Water in our Logistic Combat Element Systems Portfolio.