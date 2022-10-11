Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Equipping the Corps - S2 E3 Fuel and Water with Maj. Craig Warner

    VA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2022

    Audio by Tonya Smith 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Have you ever wondered how Marines who might be operating out in the middle of nowhere have access to fuel and clean drinking water? These two resources are critical to sustaining our Marines in any environment. From fueling our bodies to powering our vehicles, clean water and fuel are vital to the survivability of our forces.

    Current and future operating environments require resilient and stable water production capabilities and versatile fuel systems with a minimal logistical burden. Marine Corps System Command's Fuel and Water Team is tasked with equipping the Fleet Marine Force with fuel and water systems to enable battlefield responsiveness, lethality and sustainability. They provide full lifecycle support for the Corps' fuel and water systems.

    On today's episode, Tripp sits down with the man who ensures Marines have access to clean water and fuel in any clime or place. Maj. Craig Warner is the Team Lead for Fuel and Water in our Logistic Combat Element Systems Portfolio.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2022
    Date Posted: 11.10.2022 08:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71162
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109317283.mp3
    Length: 00:42:11
    Year 2022
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S2 E3 Fuel and Water with Maj. Craig Warner, by Tonya Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    water
    podcast
    fuel
    SYSCOM
    MCSC
    Equipping the Corps

