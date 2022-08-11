Camp Zama Bazaar

The Community Club is scheduled to host a bazaar, November 26- 27, 2022, at Camp Zama, Japan. The club will have furniture, art, pictures from various parts of Japan. For more information, visit the Camp Zama Morale, Welfare and Recreation Facebook page.
