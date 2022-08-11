Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama Bazaar

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.08.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Community Club is scheduled to host a bazaar, November 26- 27, 2022, at Camp Zama, Japan. The club will have furniture, art, pictures from various parts of Japan. For more information, visit the Camp Zama Morale, Welfare and Recreation Facebook page.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 11.09.2022 21:42
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama Bazaar, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    MWR

