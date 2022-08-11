The Golf Course is hosting a Texas Hold'em tournament at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, November 29, 2022. The event will start at 6pm. Participants can register at the corner pocket cash cage until end of business on November 28, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2022 21:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71155
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109316761.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Try a hand at Texas Hold'em, by SrA Azaria Loyd and SN Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT