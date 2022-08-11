The Officer's Club is offering turkeys to go at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on November 23, 2022. Patrons can pick up a slow roasted turkey with sides and dessert by stopping at the Officer’s Club to make reservations by November 18, 2022. Visit the Yokota Force Support Squadron website for more information.
This work, Turkey to go, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
