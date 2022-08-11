Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkey to go

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.08.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Officer's Club is offering turkeys to go at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on November 23, 2022. Patrons can pick up a slow roasted turkey with sides and dessert by stopping at the Officer’s Club to make reservations by November 18, 2022. Visit the Yokota Force Support Squadron website for more information.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 11.09.2022 21:42
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Turkey to go, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Yokota AB
    Air Force
    FSS

