Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG Talks - Ep.2 The NCO Evaluation Board Process

    TAG Talks - Ep.2 The NCO Evaluation Board Process

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2022

    Audio by Bill Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Want to know how to prepare for your next NCO Evaluation Board? Ever wonder what happens once board members recess or how HRC uses the Order of Merit List (OML)? Take charge of your career and listen to TAG Talks Episode 2. Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, Sgt. Maj. Ramell Boyd (Acting TAG Sergeant Major) and Master Sgt. David Little (Chief, DA Secretariat) explain the NCO Evaluation Board Process and dispel some common myths along the way.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 11.09.2022 10:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71146
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109314942.mp3
    Length: 00:39:50
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 379
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG Talks - Ep.2 The NCO Evaluation Board Process, by Bill Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Adjutant General
    Promotion
    HRC
    Enlisted Evaluation Board

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT