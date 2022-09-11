TAG Talks - Ep.2 The NCO Evaluation Board Process

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71146" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Want to know how to prepare for your next NCO Evaluation Board? Ever wonder what happens once board members recess or how HRC uses the Order of Merit List (OML)? Take charge of your career and listen to TAG Talks Episode 2. Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, Sgt. Maj. Ramell Boyd (Acting TAG Sergeant Major) and Master Sgt. David Little (Chief, DA Secretariat) explain the NCO Evaluation Board Process and dispel some common myths along the way.