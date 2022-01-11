Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 1796 Podcast | November 2022 | 8th Episode

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2022

    Audio by Capt. Robert Hall, Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    VETERANS - On the 8th Episode of The 1796 Podcast, as we approach Veterans Day, the team sits down with a true American hero. Captain (Ret) Jerry Neal was a B-24 and B-17 pilot during WWII who flew about 100 missions, 35 of which are considered "combat missions." His 3rd mission was ... D-Day where he ended up ditching in the English Channel. You'll want to listen to his amazing account. We then sit down with Tennessee's Commissioner of Veterans Services, Major General (Ret) Tommy Baker, to discuss the great services that his team brings to the table for Tennessee Veterans. Join co-hosts Lt.Col. Malone and Capt. Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news about the military and the Tennessee National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2022
    Date Posted: 11.08.2022 13:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71140
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109312635.mp3
    Length: 00:34:30
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1796 Podcast | November 2022 | 8th Episode, by Capt. Robert Hall, TSgt Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Tennessee National Guard
    Veterans

