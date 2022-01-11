The 1796 Podcast | November 2022 | 8th Episode

VETERANS - On the 8th Episode of The 1796 Podcast, as we approach Veterans Day, the team sits down with a true American hero. Captain (Ret) Jerry Neal was a B-24 and B-17 pilot during WWII who flew about 100 missions, 35 of which are considered "combat missions." His 3rd mission was ... D-Day where he ended up ditching in the English Channel. You'll want to listen to his amazing account. We then sit down with Tennessee's Commissioner of Veterans Services, Major General (Ret) Tommy Baker, to discuss the great services that his team brings to the table for Tennessee Veterans. Join co-hosts Lt.Col. Malone and Capt. Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news about the military and the Tennessee National Guard.
