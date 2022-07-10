Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 3 – Multi-Capable Airman

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 3 – Multi-Capable Airman

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Join us this week as students of Squadron Officer School interview Maj
    Samory A. Abdul-Raheem to discuss Multi-Capable Airman (MCA). Maj
    Abdul-Raheem provides unique insight into how his team was involved in
    establishing MCA training for a unit in PACAF from the ground up, the
    challenges they faced, and what integrated MCA training may look like for
    future Airman.

    Visit https://www.doctrine.af.mil/ to read
    AFDN 1-21 Agile Combat Employment, AFDP 3-99 Joint All-Domain Ops, USAF
    doctrine publications, and additional links to learn more about topics
    discussed in this podcast.

    As a reminder to listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views
    expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United
    States Air Force or the Department of Defense. Guests or hosts of the
    podcast may use call signs, and omit first and last names as desired, for
    operational security or safety concerns.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 11.08.2022 13:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71139
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109312584.mp3
    Length: 00:18:04
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 3 – Multi-Capable Airman, by James Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFDoctrine MCA Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT