Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 3 – Multi-Capable Airman

Join us this week as students of Squadron Officer School interview Maj
Samory A. Abdul-Raheem to discuss Multi-Capable Airman (MCA). Maj
Abdul-Raheem provides unique insight into how his team was involved in
establishing MCA training for a unit in PACAF from the ground up, the
challenges they faced, and what integrated MCA training may look like for
future Airman.
Visit https://www.doctrine.af.mil/
AFDN 1-21 Agile Combat Employment, AFDP 3-99 Joint All-Domain Ops, USAF
doctrine publications, and additional links to learn more about topics
discussed in this podcast.
As a reminder to listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views
expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United
States Air Force or the Department of Defense. Guests or hosts of the
podcast may use call signs, and omit first and last names as desired, for
operational security or safety concerns.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2022 13:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71139
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109312584.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:04
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
