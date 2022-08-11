Wiesbaden Post Office holiday mailing deadlines to the U.S. are coming up in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Nov. 31, Dec. 9, and Dec. 16, 2022. The audio spot was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Oct. 27, 2022. (U.S. Audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2022 10:45
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|71138
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109311880.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Spc. Theodosius Santalov
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OCONUS Mailing deadlines are approaching radio spot, by SPC Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
