Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OCONUS Mailing deadlines are approaching radio spot

    OCONUS Mailing deadlines are approaching radio spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    11.08.2022

    Audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Wiesbaden Post Office holiday mailing deadlines to the U.S. are coming up in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Nov. 31, Dec. 9, and Dec. 16, 2022. The audio spot was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Oct. 27, 2022. (U.S. Audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 11.09.2022 10:45
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 71138
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109311880.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Spc. Theodosius Santalov
    Year 2022
    Genre Spoken
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCONUS Mailing deadlines are approaching radio spot, by SPC Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    People First
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT