NCO Journal Podcast Episode 36 - The C.U.R.E. for Distrust: Communication, Understanding, Respect, and Expertise

Capt. Andrew Bibb maintains four elements are indispensable in "The C.U.R.E. for Distrust" - communication, understanding, respect, and expertise. When woven into an organization’s culture, they produce the kind of trust necessary for aggressive, adaptable, and lethal action on the battlefield. Listen to the conversation in the latest NCO Journal podcast.