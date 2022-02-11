Capt. Andrew Bibb maintains four elements are indispensable in "The C.U.R.E. for Distrust" - communication, understanding, respect, and expertise. When woven into an organization’s culture, they produce the kind of trust necessary for aggressive, adaptable, and lethal action on the battlefield. Listen to the conversation in the latest NCO Journal podcast.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2022 12:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71133
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109309851.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:29
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 36 - The C.U.R.E. for Distrust: Communication, Understanding, Respect, and Expertise, by Santiago Zapata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Communication
Respect
Understanding
NCO Journal
Distrust
LEAVE A COMMENT