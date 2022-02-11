Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 36 - The C.U.R.E. for Distrust: Communication, Understanding, Respect, and Expertise

    11.02.2022

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    Capt. Andrew Bibb maintains four elements are indispensable in "The C.U.R.E. for Distrust" - communication, understanding, respect, and expertise. When woven into an organization’s culture, they produce the kind of trust necessary for aggressive, adaptable, and lethal action on the battlefield. Listen to the conversation in the latest NCO Journal podcast.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 36 - The C.U.R.E. for Distrust: Communication, Understanding, Respect, and Expertise, by Santiago Zapata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

