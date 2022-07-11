Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Polk Podcast - AAFES

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2022

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Guest: Tammar Tracey
    AAFES is the Army Air Force Exchange Service, and is responsible for running the Post Exchanges and Expresses on military bases. AAFES' mission is to provide authorized patrons with quality goods and services at competitively low prices and to generate earnings to support MWR programs.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2022
    Date Posted: 11.07.2022 10:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71127
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109309308.mp3
    Length: 00:42:15
    Artist Jeff England
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    AAFES

