Fort Polk Podcast - AAFES

Guest: Tammar Tracey

AAFES is the Army Air Force Exchange Service, and is responsible for running the Post Exchanges and Expresses on military bases. AAFES' mission is to provide authorized patrons with quality goods and services at competitively low prices and to generate earnings to support MWR programs.