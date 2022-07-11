Guest: Tammar Tracey
AAFES is the Army Air Force Exchange Service, and is responsible for running the Post Exchanges and Expresses on military bases. AAFES' mission is to provide authorized patrons with quality goods and services at competitively low prices and to generate earnings to support MWR programs.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2022 10:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71127
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109309308.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:15
|Artist
|Jeff England
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Polk Podcast - AAFES, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT