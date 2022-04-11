Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders tour radio spot

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders tour radio spot

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    11.04.2022

    Audio by Sgt. Austin Baker 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Family and Morale, Welfare, Recreation and Armed Forces Entertainment host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders at the Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center on Nov. 16, 2022, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Nov. 4, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Austin Baker)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2022
    Date Posted: 11.07.2022 07:59
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 71124
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109309018.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Sgt. Austin Baker
    Year 2022
    Genre Spoken
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders tour radio spot, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Armed Forces Entertainment
    Garrison Wiesbaden
    Family and Morale Welfare Recreation
    StrongerTogether

