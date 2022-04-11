Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders tour radio spot

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Family and Morale, Welfare, Recreation and Armed Forces Entertainment host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders at the Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center on Nov. 16, 2022, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Nov. 4, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Austin Baker)