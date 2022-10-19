Two-minute newscast covering National Security Strategy, USS Delbert D. Black's (DDG 119) replenishment at sea, and various Navy Birthday celebrations. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Nye)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2022 04:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71119
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109306806.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 19OCT22, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT