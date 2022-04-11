Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Episode 2

    GA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    Georgia National Guard

    This second "Fencepost" podcast is the first of a two part series about how senior leaders of the Georgia National Guard are working to manage Operational Tempo for Soldiers and Airmen in the organization. In this video, Major General Tom Carden, Adjutant General of the Ga. National Guard, addresses the challenges of balancing family, career, school, and service requirements.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2022
    Date Posted: 11.04.2022 15:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Episode 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Podcast
    TAG
    Operational tempo

