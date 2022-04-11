Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Episode 2

This second "Fencepost" podcast is the first of a two part series about how senior leaders of the Georgia National Guard are working to manage Operational Tempo for Soldiers and Airmen in the organization. In this video, Major General Tom Carden, Adjutant General of the Ga. National Guard, addresses the challenges of balancing family, career, school, and service requirements.
|11.04.2022
|11.04.2022 15:48
|Newscasts
|71118
|2211/DOD_109306020.mp3
|00:12:33
|2022
|Blues
|GA, US
|1
|0
|0
