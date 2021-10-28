Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E4 Wargaming with Lt. Col. Raymond Feltham

    10.28.2021

    Audio by Samantha Bates 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    The Marine Corps is in the middle of a generational modernization --- one that will ensure that tomorrow's Marines continue to be the force of choice to meet and defeat evolving threats. To that end, the Marine Corps has been outfitting the individual Marine with the latest warfighting technologies and conducting extensive research, analysis and experimentation to ensure they are headed down the right path. On this episode, Manny sits down with Lt. Col. Raymond Feltham to talk about one of the critical elements that informs and influences those challenging decisions --- Wargaming!

    Date Taken: 10.28.2021
    Date Posted: 11.04.2022 12:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:34:46
    This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E4 Wargaming with Lt. Col. Raymond Feltham, by Samantha Bates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    SYSCOM
    MCSC
    wargaming
    Equipping the Corps

