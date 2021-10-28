The Marine Corps is in the middle of a generational modernization --- one that will ensure that tomorrow's Marines continue to be the force of choice to meet and defeat evolving threats. To that end, the Marine Corps has been outfitting the individual Marine with the latest warfighting technologies and conducting extensive research, analysis and experimentation to ensure they are headed down the right path. On this episode, Manny sits down with Lt. Col. Raymond Feltham to talk about one of the critical elements that informs and influences those challenging decisions --- Wargaming!
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2022 12:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71114
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109305462.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:46
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E4 Wargaming with Lt. Col. Raymond Feltham, by Samantha Bates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT