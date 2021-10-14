Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E3 AMMO! with Lt. Col. Brian Wisneski

    10.14.2021

    Audio by Samantha Bates 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    The Ammo team is working hard to lighten the warfighter's load, increase lethality, and provide logistics support for new capabilities. Lt. Col. Brian Wisneski, Deputy Program Manager, Ammunition joins Manny to discuss all things ammo including .50-caliber polymer ammo, cartridges, two new shoulder-fired rocket systems, and when Marines can expect to see it all.

