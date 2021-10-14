The Ammo team is working hard to lighten the warfighter's load, increase lethality, and provide logistics support for new capabilities. Lt. Col. Brian Wisneski, Deputy Program Manager, Ammunition joins Manny to discuss all things ammo including .50-caliber polymer ammo, cartridges, two new shoulder-fired rocket systems, and when Marines can expect to see it all.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2022 12:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71113
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109305458.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:51
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|VA, US
This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E3 AMMO! with Lt. Col. Brian Wisneski, by Samantha Bates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
