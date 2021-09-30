CWO4 David Tomlinson, Gunner with Portfolio Manager Ground Combat Element Systems, talks with Manny about new gear coming to infantry Marines and what he's learned as the first Gunner assigned to Marine Corps Systems Command.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2022 12:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71112
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109305440.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:09
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E2 Infantry Marine Modernization with CWO4 David Tomlinson, by Samantha Bates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT