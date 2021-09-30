Equipping the Corps - S1 E1 Divestment Lessons with Deb Olson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71110" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Deb Olson, a recent Acquisition Award winner for her work as the Program Manager, Engineer Systems, Logistics Combat Element Systems, sits down with Manny to discuss her experiences with the divestment process. Deb's strategy led to the divestment of 47,000 pieces of equipment.



Show Notes Deb's Recommendations • Podcasts - Sawbones • Shows - Line of Duty