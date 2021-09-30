Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E1 Divestment Lessons with Deb Olson

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E1 Divestment Lessons with Deb Olson

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Audio by Samantha Bates 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Deb Olson, a recent Acquisition Award winner for her work as the Program Manager, Engineer Systems, Logistics Combat Element Systems, sits down with Manny to discuss her experiences with the divestment process. Deb's strategy led to the divestment of 47,000 pieces of equipment.

    Show Notes Deb's Recommendations • Podcasts - Sawbones • Shows - Line of Duty

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 11.04.2022 12:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71110
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109305429.mp3
    Length: 00:36:35
    Year 2021
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E1 Divestment Lessons with Deb Olson, by Samantha Bates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    SYSCOM
    MCSC
    divestment
    Equipping the Corps

