Deb Olson, a recent Acquisition Award winner for her work as the Program Manager, Engineer Systems, Logistics Combat Element Systems, sits down with Manny to discuss her experiences with the divestment process. Deb's strategy led to the divestment of 47,000 pieces of equipment.
Show Notes Deb's Recommendations • Podcasts - Sawbones • Shows - Line of Duty
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2022 12:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71110
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109305429.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:35
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E1 Divestment Lessons with Deb Olson, by Samantha Bates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT