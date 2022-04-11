Interview with 102-year-old Wisconsin World War II Veteran, Retired Army Lt. Col. Harry Baker

This is a short phone interview with retired Army Lt. Col. Harry Baker of Pewaukee, Wis., on Nov. 4, 2022, with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. Baker is a World War II veteran who began his service at then-Camp McCoy, Wis. He was an artillery officer, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge with Patton's 3rd Army, and so much more. Baker recalled some more about his time at Camp McCoy in the 1940s and shared some more of his memories from World War II while having a conversation with his interviewer. Baker is a native of Milwaukee, a Michigan State graduate, and was married to his wife Patricia for 78 years. (Audio and Interview by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
