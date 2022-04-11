The Seagull - Ep 017 - November 2022

This month’s Seagull podcast features an interview with Lt. Allen Nancarrow, who is the POC for the CFC for the wing. He’s going to talk to us about our campaign goals for this year, the “Cause of The Week” as well as the various ways we can contribute. Tim Sandland sits down and interviews Master Sgt. Marisela Garcia in our latest, “I am an American Airman” piece. They talk about her immigration from Venezuela, how she found herself in the Air National Guard and her path to her new position through the Enlisted Development Program. In this month’s command message - we will hear from Colonel Stephen Dillon, commander of the 253d Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group. Colonel Dillon shares some of his thoughts on Veterans Day. In a clip from this month’s episode Chevrons, Chief Master Sgt. Clinton Miller, National Guard Bureau J5/J53 SPP Senior Enlisted Leader, joins us in a discussion about the State Partnership Program. The National Guards of all 54 states and territories participate in the SPP, some partnering with more than one country. Chief Miller tells us all about the program - its history, benefits and how the enlisted force can contribute to the success of the program.