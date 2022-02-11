Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LX

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Before Colonel Todd Nadeau retires after his 37 years of service, he wants to touch base with the amazing Airmen of the 101st ARW. Legacy, challenges, and goals for the MAINEiacs are discussed in this episode, tune in and enjoy!

    Date Taken: 11.02.2022
    Date Posted: 11.04.2022 09:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71102
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109304932.mp3
    Length: 00:45:35
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LX, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maine
    podcast
    maine air national guard
    MAINEiacs
    MAINEiac Radio Show

