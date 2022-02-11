The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71102" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Before Colonel Todd Nadeau retires after his 37 years of service, he wants to touch base with the amazing Airmen of the 101st ARW. Legacy, challenges, and goals for the MAINEiacs are discussed in this episode, tune in and enjoy!