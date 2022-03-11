221104 AFN News - TMO

AFN hosted an interview from the Traffic Management Office (TMO) dispelling some of the greater myths about the service and information on how you can get your household goods faster. It is advisable to contact TMO as soon as possible when you get your orders to schedule your household goods movement. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)