    221104 AFN News - TMO

    INCIRLIK , 1, TURKEY

    11.03.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    AFN hosted an interview from the Traffic Management Office (TMO) dispelling some of the greater myths about the service and information on how you can get your household goods faster. It is advisable to contact TMO as soon as possible when you get your orders to schedule your household goods movement. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2022
    Date Posted: 11.04.2022 06:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71097
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109304742.mp3
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: INCIRLIK , 1, TR 
    Incirlik
    TMO

