The 39th Air Base Wing hosted their first of many Resiliency Weekends from Nov. 3-5. Resiliency Weekends are planned to be hosted once a quarter. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2022 06:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71096
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109304739.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|INCIRLIK , 1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 221104 AFN News - Resiliency Weekend, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT