    221104 AFN News - FAFSA

    221104 AFN News - FAFSA

    INCIRLIK , 1, TURKEY

    11.03.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    The Incirlik Education Office shared information about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and their upcoming webinar during an interview with AFN November 3, 2022. The FAFSA application is used grant students monetary aid for college or graduate school. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2022
    Date Posted: 11.04.2022 06:38
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 221104 AFN News - FAFSA, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Education
    AFN News

