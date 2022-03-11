The Incirlik Education Office shared information about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and their upcoming webinar during an interview with AFN November 3, 2022. The FAFSA application is used grant students monetary aid for college or graduate school. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2022 06:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71094
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109304735.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|INCIRLIK , 1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 221104 AFN News - FAFSA, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT