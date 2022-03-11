221104 AFN News - FAFSA

The Incirlik Education Office shared information about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and their upcoming webinar during an interview with AFN November 3, 2022. The FAFSA application is used grant students monetary aid for college or graduate school. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)