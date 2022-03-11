221104 AFN News - Civilian Talent

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71093" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Department of the Air Force unveiled a new way to manage their civilian career talent process with the "Civilians We Need" career model. These roadmaps are part of the Department of the Air Force's "Growing Airmen of the Future" initiative that will shape military and civilian forces to face future challenges. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)