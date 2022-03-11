Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    221104 AFN News - Civilian Talent

    INCIRLIK, 1, TURKEY

    11.03.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    The Department of the Air Force unveiled a new way to manage their civilian career talent process with the "Civilians We Need" career model. These roadmaps are part of the Department of the Air Force's "Growing Airmen of the Future" initiative that will shape military and civilian forces to face future challenges. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2022
    Date Posted: 11.04.2022 06:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71093
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109304734.mp3
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: INCIRLIK, 1, TR 
    news
    career
    civilians

