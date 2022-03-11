This episode talks about how to volunteer and what some of the rewards of Fort Riley’s
volunteer program are for those who sign up. Volunteers gain experience while lending skills to the community.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2022 17:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:04:15
This work, Fort RIley Podcast - Episode 128 Volunteering at Fort Riley, by Collen McGee
