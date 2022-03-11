Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 1

    CHARLESTON , WV, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2022

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    The first episode of this twelve-part series describes this locally derived developmental program and defines the responsibilities of command. Vice Wing Commander, Colonel Patrick Chard, the program author, and facilitator leads this first block of instruction.

    The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command is a twelve part podcast covering a wide range of topics focused to prepare junior officers for future command and/or senior leadership. Topics include: command responsibility, development of organizational goals, emotional intelligence, techniques for empowerment, promoting cooperate diversity, developmental feedback discussions, inclusivity, team building and more! Note: Audio for these episodes has been recorded during live sessions held at the 130th AW.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2022
    Date Posted: 11.03.2022 10:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71079
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109302783.mp3
    Length: 01:08:39
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CHARLESTON , WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 1, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WVANG
    130th AW
    The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command

