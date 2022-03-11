The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 1

The first episode of this twelve-part series describes this locally derived developmental program and defines the responsibilities of command. Vice Wing Commander, Colonel Patrick Chard, the program author, and facilitator leads this first block of instruction.
The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command is a twelve part podcast covering a wide range of topics focused to prepare junior officers for future command and/or senior leadership. Topics include: command responsibility, development of organizational goals, emotional intelligence, techniques for empowerment, promoting cooperate diversity, developmental feedback discussions, inclusivity, team building and more! Note: Audio for these episodes has been recorded during live sessions held at the 130th AW.
