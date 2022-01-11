Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outdoor rec center Netherlands Christmas market trip radio spot

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    11.01.2022

    Audio by Pfc. Zack Stine 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    The Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation Center on North Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, invites the community to spend a day shopping or enjoying local food specialties in Valkenburg, Netherlands, Nov. 19, 2022. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden Oct. 30, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Zack Stine)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2022
    Date Posted: 11.04.2022 05:03
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    This work, Outdoor rec center Netherlands Christmas market trip radio spot, by PFC Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation
    StrongerTogether

