The Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation Center on North Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, invites the community to spend a day shopping or enjoying local food specialties in Valkenburg, Netherlands, Nov. 19, 2022. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden Oct. 30, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Zack Stine)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2022 05:03
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|71078
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109302432.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Pfc. Zack Stine
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Outdoor rec center Netherlands Christmas market trip radio spot, by PFC Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
