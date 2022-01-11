Wiesbaden USO registration for Thanksgiving radio spot

United Service Organization Wiesbaden invites junior enlisted service members to register for a free Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 21, 2022, at USO Cottage on Hainerberg, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Nov. 1, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Zack Stine)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2022 05:04
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|71077
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109302431.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Pfc. Zack Stine
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
