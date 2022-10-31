Outdoor rec center hosts Traben-Trarbach Christmas market trip radio spot

The Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation Center on North Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, invites the community to visit the Trabden-Trarbach Christmas market famous for its network of historic wine cellars in the underworld. Dec. 10, 2022. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden Nov. 1, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Zack Stine)