This newscast covers a 5th Fleet Boat Rescue, Military Family Appreciation Month and Next Weeks 'Straight Talk with Fleet Compton', Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Sean Byrne reports from AFN Bahrain.
|11.02.2022
|11.03.2022 03:53
|Newscasts
|71067
|2210/DOD_109302039.mp3
|00:02:32
|2022
|Blues
|BH
This work, Bahrain Beat 02NOV2022, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
