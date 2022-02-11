Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch

This inaugural episode introduces the Power Hour team and lays out the goals for future episodes of the podcast. This episode also contains some discussion on the importance of Soldiers contacting their branch managers early and some of the considerations taken into account when assigning Soldiers to new duty positions.