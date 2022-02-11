Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch

    Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2022

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    This inaugural episode introduces the Power Hour team and lays out the goals for future episodes of the podcast. This episode also contains some discussion on the importance of Soldiers contacting their branch managers early and some of the considerations taken into account when assigning Soldiers to new duty positions.

    AUDIO INFO

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:38:01
