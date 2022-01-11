Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke discusses 2022 youth hunt, hunt for people with disabilities at Fort McCoy

In this interview from Nov. 1, 2022, Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch reviews the 2022 Fort McCoy youth deer hunt and deer hunt by people with disabilities held in early October 2022. Several people were successful and he highlighted the many successes and the great weather and more. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
