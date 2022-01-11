Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke discusses 2022 youth hunt, hunt for people with disabilities at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    In this interview from Nov. 1, 2022, Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch reviews the 2022 Fort McCoy youth deer hunt and deer hunt by people with disabilities held in early October 2022. Several people were successful and he highlighted the many successes and the great weather and more. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2022
    Date Posted: 11.01.2022 18:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71055
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109299227.mp3
    Length: 00:04:44
    Artist Kevin Luepke, Scott Sturkol
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke discusses 2022 youth hunt, hunt for people with disabilities at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    deer hunting
    youth hunt
    iSportsman
    deer hunt for people with disabilities

