In this interview from Nov. 1, 2022, Fort McCoy Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch discusses the upcoming 2022 gun-deer season at Fort McCoy in late November. He talks about the harvest plans, safety, what hunters should expect and more. (U.S. Army Audio and Interview by Scott Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2022 17:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71054
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109299204.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:21
|Artist
|Kevin Luepke
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke discusses 2022 Fort McCoy gun-deer season prospects, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT