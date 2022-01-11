Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke discusses 2022 Fort McCoy gun-deer season prospects

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    In this interview from Nov. 1, 2022, Fort McCoy Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch discusses the upcoming 2022 gun-deer season at Fort McCoy in late November. He talks about the harvest plans, safety, what hunters should expect and more. (U.S. Army Audio and Interview by Scott Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2022
    Date Posted: 11.01.2022 17:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71054
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109299204.mp3
    Length: 00:04:21
    Artist Kevin Luepke
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Natural Resources Management
    Wildilife Biologist Kevin Luepke

