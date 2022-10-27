Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander discusses leadership, garrison in town hall discussion, Part III

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives a presentation Oct. 27, 2022, discussing the garrison, leadership, and more during a town hall discussion with Fort McCoy, Wis., workforce members at the installation. Messenger held two sessions for workforce members to discuss a recent climate survey and to review his first three months in command, and to give perspective on the way ahead within the garrison. (U.S. Army video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2022
    Date Posted: 11.01.2022 17:47
    Artist Col. Stephen Messenger
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    climate survey
    workforce
    Fort McCoy
    garrison commander town hall

