Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives a presentation Oct. 27, 2022, discussing the garrison, leadership, and more during a town hall discussion with Fort McCoy, Wis., workforce members at the installation. Messenger held two sessions for workforce members to discuss a recent climate survey and to review his first three months in command, and to give perspective on the way ahead within the garrison. (U.S. Army video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2022 17:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71052
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109299187.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Artist
|Col. Stephen Messenger
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander discusses leadership, garrison in town hall discussion, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT