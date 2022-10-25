Serve the Wyoming Way - Episode 2

In episode two, the Wyoming Army National Guard continues to grow its partnership by talking with Fire Chief Jason Caughey from the Laramie County Fire Authority. Brigadier General Steve Alkire and Chief Caughey discuss ways to grow their relationship. Hosted by CW4 Nathan Galloway from the WYNG Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2022 14:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71050
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109298778.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:10
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
