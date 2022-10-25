Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Serve the Wyoming Way - Episode 2

    Serve the Wyoming Way - Episode 2

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2022

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    In episode two, the Wyoming Army National Guard continues to grow its partnership by talking with Fire Chief Jason Caughey from the Laramie County Fire Authority. Brigadier General Steve Alkire and Chief Caughey discuss ways to grow their relationship. Hosted by CW4 Nathan Galloway from the WYNG Public Affairs office.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2022
    Date Posted: 11.01.2022 14:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:27:10
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
