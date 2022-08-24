In episode one, Gen. Alkire speaks with Sublette County Unified Fire Chief Shad Cooper. The two discuss ways to partner and possibly solve similar recruiting issues in their organizations. Hosted by Jacqueline Marshall. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
|08.24.2022
|11.01.2022 14:36
|Newscasts
|71048
|2211/DOD_109298744.mp3
|00:35:17
|2022
|Blues
|PINEDALE, WY, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Partnerships in Our Communities with Fire Chief Shad Cooper, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
