Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Partnerships in Our Communities with Fire Chief Shad Cooper

    Partnerships in Our Communities with Fire Chief Shad Cooper

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PINEDALE, WY, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Audio by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    In episode one, Gen. Alkire speaks with Sublette County Unified Fire Chief Shad Cooper. The two discuss ways to partner and possibly solve similar recruiting issues in their organizations. Hosted by Jacqueline Marshall. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 11.01.2022 14:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71048
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109298744.mp3
    Length: 00:35:17
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: PINEDALE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnerships in Our Communities with Fire Chief Shad Cooper, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    podcast
    serve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT