Interview with MARSOC Raider about Exercise Raven 23-1

A U.S. Marine with Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) explains the importance of CH-53E Super Stallions to the mission of MARSOC at an undisclosed location, Oct. 16, 2022. Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464 provided assault support for MARSOC during Exercise Raven 23-1 to enhance combat readiness in an unfamiliar expeditionary environment. HMH-464 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Pfc. Rowdy Vanskike)