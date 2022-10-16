Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with MARSOC Raider about Exercise Raven 23-1

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.16.2022

    Audio by Pfc. Rowdy Vanskike 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) explains the importance of CH-53E Super Stallions to the mission of MARSOC at an undisclosed location, Oct. 16, 2022. Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464 provided assault support for MARSOC during Exercise Raven 23-1 to enhance combat readiness in an unfamiliar expeditionary environment. HMH-464 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Pfc. Rowdy Vanskike)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2022
    Date Posted: 11.01.2022 15:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71047
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109298712.mp3
    Length: 00:09:39
    Year 2022
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    TAGS

    USMC
    MARSOC
    HMH-464
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    USMCNews
    Exercise Raven 23-1

