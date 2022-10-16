A U.S. Marine with Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) explains the importance of CH-53E Super Stallions to the mission of MARSOC at an undisclosed location, Oct. 16, 2022. Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464 provided assault support for MARSOC during Exercise Raven 23-1 to enhance combat readiness in an unfamiliar expeditionary environment. HMH-464 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Pfc. Rowdy Vanskike)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2022 15:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71047
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109298712.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:39
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview with MARSOC Raider about Exercise Raven 23-1, by PFC Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT