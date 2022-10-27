Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 12

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2022

    Audio by Chad Menegay and Jefferson Wolfe

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    In episode 12 of the Fort Lee Podcast, Director Frank Foster and Theater Manager Lee Farmer talk about the upcoming Lee Theater season which begins with the production "Into the Woods" thanks to The Theatre Company at Fort Lee in association with the Lee Playhouse and Fort Lee FMWR.
    The Lee Playhouse presents live theater and has become one of the most active performing groups in the area with a main-stage season producing Broadway musicals, comedies and dramas. Performances are open to the community.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2022
    Date Posted: 11.01.2022
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:28:34
    This work, The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 12, by Chad Menegay and Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

