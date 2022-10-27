In episode 12 of the Fort Lee Podcast, Director Frank Foster and Theater Manager Lee Farmer talk about the upcoming Lee Theater season which begins with the production "Into the Woods" thanks to The Theatre Company at Fort Lee in association with the Lee Playhouse and Fort Lee FMWR.
The Lee Playhouse presents live theater and has become one of the most active performing groups in the area with a main-stage season producing Broadway musicals, comedies and dramas. Performances are open to the community.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2022 08:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71041
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109297724.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:34
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 12, by Chad Menegay and Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT