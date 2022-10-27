The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 12

In episode 12 of the Fort Lee Podcast, Director Frank Foster and Theater Manager Lee Farmer talk about the upcoming Lee Theater season which begins with the production "Into the Woods" thanks to The Theatre Company at Fort Lee in association with the Lee Playhouse and Fort Lee FMWR.

The Lee Playhouse presents live theater and has become one of the most active performing groups in the area with a main-stage season producing Broadway musicals, comedies and dramas. Performances are open to the community.