Pacific Pulse: Nov 1, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy integrate for Bomber Task Force MineX, Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and USS New Orleans operate as combined force with Canadian and Japanese Allies in U.S. 7th Fleet AOE, and US.. Air Force Mobile Military Training Team builds capacity in the Philippines.