    Pacific Pulse: Nov 1, 2022

    ICELAND

    10.31.2022

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy integrate for Bomber Task Force MineX, Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and USS New Orleans operate as combined force with Canadian and Japanese Allies in U.S. 7th Fleet AOE, and US.. Air Force Mobile Military Training Team builds capacity in the Philippines.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2022
    Date Posted: 10.31.2022 01:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70994
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109295348.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    This work, Pacific Pulse: Nov 1, 2022, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    news
    navy
    air force
    pacific pulse
    usindopacom

