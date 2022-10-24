Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 1

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 1

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.24.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    In Episode 1, we speak to Commander, Navy Region Japan Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti about the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), and what it means for service members, dependents, and Department of Defense (DoD) civilians in Japan.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2022
    Date Posted: 10.31.2022 00:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:30:33
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 1, by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Navy
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    SOFA

