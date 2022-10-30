AFN Bahrain CO Show 30OCT22

NSA Bahrain CO Show with Captain William Lane and Guest Mr. Virgiolio Figueras, from NSA Bahrain's housing department. Upcoming November MWR events and a few things to reflect on from the month of October.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2022 04:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70992
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109294489.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:45
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
