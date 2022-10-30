Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Bahrain CO Show 30OCT22

    AFN Bahrain CO Show 30OCT22

    BAHRAIN

    10.30.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    NSA Bahrain CO Show with Captain William Lane and Guest Mr. Virgiolio Figueras, from NSA Bahrain's housing department. Upcoming November MWR events and a few things to reflect on from the month of October.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.30.2022 04:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70992
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109294489.mp3
    Length: 00:17:45
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bahrain CO Show 30OCT22, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    NSA Bahrain
    Housing
    CO Show

