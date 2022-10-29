The Marne Report

On this week's edition of the Marne Report, Molly chats with DPW Army Housing Manager, Melanie Cruz, about the 2023 Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey. Residents are reminded to check their email for the survey link that is available now through Dec. 16. Your critical feedback matters to help make Army housing the best it can be both now and in the future. To learn more, take a listen to the podcast on your favorite streaming platform, today.