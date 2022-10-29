Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2022

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of the Marne Report, Molly chats with DPW Army Housing Manager, Melanie Cruz, about the 2023 Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey. Residents are reminded to check their email for the survey link that is available now through Dec. 16. Your critical feedback matters to help make Army housing the best it can be both now and in the future. To learn more, take a listen to the podcast on your favorite streaming platform, today.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.29.2022 11:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70990
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109293994.mp3
    Length: 00:10:33
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2023 Army Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey
    DPW Army Housing Office

