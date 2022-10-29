On this week's edition of the Marne Report, Molly chats with DPW Army Housing Manager, Melanie Cruz, about the 2023 Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey. Residents are reminded to check their email for the survey link that is available now through Dec. 16. Your critical feedback matters to help make Army housing the best it can be both now and in the future. To learn more, take a listen to the podcast on your favorite streaming platform, today.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2022 11:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70990
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109293994.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:33
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
