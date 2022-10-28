DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 2: Ukraine - Children of War

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70988" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In June 2022, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “Russia is stealing the childhood of our children.” Every victim of war suffers loss, but no one loses as much as children. On this episode of DIA Connections, you’ll hear from a psychologist who treats children suffering from war trauma. We spoke with the director of the War Childhood Museum, the world’s only museum focused exclusively on the impact of children and war. We also visited two brave 15-year-old young ladies who left their home in Ukraine for America after a walk home from a friend's house was interrupted by a Russian missile strike.