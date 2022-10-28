DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 2: Ukraine - Children of War

In June 2022, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “Russia is stealing the childhood of our children.” Every victim of war suffers loss, but no one loses as much as children. On this episode of DIA Connections, you’ll hear from a psychologist who treats children suffering from war trauma. We spoke with the director of the War Childhood Museum, the world’s only museum focused exclusively on the impact of children and war. We also visited two brave 15-year-old young ladies who left their home in Ukraine for America after a walk home from a friend's house was interrupted by a Russian missile strike.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2022 15:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70988
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109292855.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:44
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
