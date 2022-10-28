Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 2: Ukraine - Children of War

    10.28.2022

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    In June 2022, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “Russia is stealing the childhood of our children.” Every victim of war suffers loss, but no one loses as much as children. On this episode of DIA Connections, you’ll hear from a psychologist who treats children suffering from war trauma. We spoke with the director of the War Childhood Museum, the world’s only museum focused exclusively on the impact of children and war. We also visited two brave 15-year-old young ladies who left their home in Ukraine for America after a walk home from a friend's house was interrupted by a Russian missile strike.

    Russia
    Ukraine
    Children
    DIA
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    DIA Connections

